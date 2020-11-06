‘Shop VIP’ event showcases women in business, arts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The VIP Center for Business Women is hosting a unique showcase with local female artists and entrepreneurs. “Shop VIP” art and gift show is happening November 6 and 7.

The event, which will be held at the center located at 3755 N. Washington Blvd., celebrates women by sharing their gifts and products with guests who come to support the show. The extravaganza includes an art show with a silent auction, wine tasting, and food.

VIP Center for Business Women founder, Angie Nuttle, says money made from the event goes toward the center’s scholarship for women trying to get their businesses going. As for the two-day event, she’s just looking forward to bringing ladies in business, together from all over the city of Indianapolis.

“I’m just excited to be with my crew and just have a good time,” Nuttle said.

Shop VIP Event schedule: Friday: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday Night Social Event

Art Exhibition & Silent Auction

Wine & Food Tastings

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All Day Shopping with women vendors providing: