All Indiana

Shoveling can lead to heart attacks; here’s how to stay safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH ) — With the snow piling up across Indiana, the American Heart Association encouraged Hoosiers to protect their hearts while shoveling.

On Thursday’s “All Indiana,” a member from the American Heart Association Indianapolis Branch talked about how to avoid the potentially fatal stress shoveling puts on your heart.

Also, learn about critical signs to look for to determine if someone is experiencing a heart attack and when to seek immediate attention.