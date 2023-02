All Indiana

Sickle Cell Advocacy Day

There are about 100,000 Americans living with Sickle Cell Disease.

Doctor Brandon Hardesty will be joining All Indiana to talk about Sickle Cell Advocacy Day. He’s a Hematologist-Oncologist at the Indiana Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center.

Those living with the disease often experience a disparity in health care. The event is happening on Feb. 27. Click here to purchase tickets!

Stay tuned for All Indiana at 4 p.m. for more!