Sidewalk Prophets performing after Pacers game

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pacers fans who plan on attending Friday nights game are in for a special surprise. Indiana native, Christian band, “Sidewalk Prophets” is performing a postgame concert!

The band’s founding member and lead vocalist, Dave Frey, joined All Indiana Friday afternoon. Frey discussed a few of their major albums and number one hits! The concert is part of the NBA Faith Night program.

All fans with a ticket to tonight’s game can enjoy live Christian music after the game. To learn more about the program and the band, watch the video above!

