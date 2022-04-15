All Indiana

Singer, ventriloquist Darci Lynne to bring tour to Indiana

Now you can see Lynne live and in-person on her “Darci Lynne: My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)” tour on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Brown County Music Center located in Nashville, Indiana

Singer and ventriloquist Darci Lynne is the youngest contestant to ever win NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” garnering over 87 million views on AGT’s YouTube and the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show. She won the hearts of America with her sweetheart disposition and undeniable talent. In 2018 she kicked off her national tour selling out her first headlining family friendly show in just six minutes, continually adding shows to meet the overwhelming demand.

In her younger years, Darci participated in talent-based pageants to overcome her shyness. She was soon introduced to the art of ventriloquism and decided to try it out for herself. Her hard work, grit and discipline developed from her early days of gymnastics where she practiced 30 hours a week. After only having her first puppet for two weeks, Darci began performing in talent shows in her home state of Oklahoma and beyond. She was determined to audition for her first talent show, ultimately leading her to audition for the biggest talent show on television.

The stage is now a platform where Darci can open up and display her incredible talents for the world to see. Her polished, impeccable skill as a ventriloquist at such a young age is jaw dropping and sure to inspire the next generation to keep the craft alive, but when she sings, her voice leaves her audiences breathless. Darci has performed at the Grand Ole Opry, opened for Fergie at Caesar’s Palace on New Year’s Eve, and starred in her own NBC Christmas Special “Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas.” In 2021, Darci Lynne starred in Nickelodeon’s hit show “Unfiltered,” and made appearances in Nick favorites including “All That,” “The Substitute” and “Side Hustle.” She rocked the stage singing on Nickelodeon’s “2021 Kid’s Choice Awards.” Darci Lynne’s popularity on stage and TV has expanded onto the social media scene. Darci Lynne’s Instagram has reached over 864K followers @itsdarcilynne and her TikTok profile soared to an astounding 2.4M followers and 42.4M total likes. Darci Lynne’s Tik Tok profile can be seen at https://vm.tiktok.com/4KMdEd/. Darci has been seen on “America’s Got Talent,” “America’s Got Talent: Champions,” NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship,” “Ellen,” NBC’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and the “Today Show.” For more information visit darcilynne.com.

Tickets are on sale now at browncountymusiccenter.com, ticketmaster.com and at the venue box office.