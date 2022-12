All Indiana

Sip and Share: handcrafted vegan wines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What better way to toast to the New Year than with handcrafted vegan wine!

Today’s Tasty Takeout is Sip and Share. They’re having a wine tasting event from 3-7 p.m. Jan. 11 at 2202 East 44th Street.

