‘SISmas’ celebrates sisterhood during the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Dec. 14 marks the first-ever SISmas, a holiday dedicated to celebrating sisterhood and friendship during the holiday season. Created by Simone I. Smith, jewelry designer and wife of hip-hop legend LL Cool J, SISmas is all about gathering with the women in your life to honor and appreciate the bonds shared between friends.

This year’s SISMas theme is cowgirl-inspired. The celebration encourages creativity, with Smith inviting others to embrace their own unique themes and enjoy the festive spirit of sisterhood.

In addition to the holiday gathering, Smith has created custom SISMas kits, which include party supplies, games and exclusive gifts. The celebration also includes a fashion show, talent contest and Secret Santa gift exchange, with a $150 gift limit.