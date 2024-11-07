Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy offers hearty comfort food and delivery

Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy, led by owner Danielle Cooney, is keeping things warm and cozy this season with a unique approach to soup dining. Located right off Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis, Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy offers a variety of popular soups, like its beloved Chicken Velvet—an homage to the classic L.S. Ayers Tea Room recipe—and a fan-favorite tomato bisque paired with an “adult grilled cheese,” dubbed Swans Impressive Greatness.

For those looking for convenience, Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy also offers a no-contact frozen soup delivery service. “We bring soup to your door, let you know that it’s there, and you can have it anytime you want,” Cooney explains. The next delivery date is set for November 16, giving customers an easy, hearty meal solution without needing to leave home.

As the weather cools, demand for soup rises, with Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy becoming a go-to for both comfort and convenience. According to Cooney, soup has an unmatched comforting quality, often associated with childhood memories of meals prepared by loved ones. This emotional connection, paired with convenience, has kept business strong as people look to ready-made, nutritious options for quick family dinners or personal comfort.

Those interested in grabbing takeout can visit the Small Batch Soups by Soupremacy storefront at 7 East Market Street, near Command Coffee, or visit small-batchsoups.com for more information on delivery and store options.