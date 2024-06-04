Sneak peek at gift bags for daytime Emmy awards

The 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles will have a special gift lounge where guests can look inside and see the unique items in the swag bags.

This year, the bags will have some surprising items that will catch everyone’s attention.

Tabatha Starcher, who is from Indianapolis and is the Director of Brand Engagement and Development for the Emmys, will help put these special swag bags together.

The swag bags will have a mix of fancy items and local products. There will be high-end skincare products, tasty snacks, and cool tech gadgets.

Each item will be chosen carefully to reflect the spirit of the Daytime Emmys and to surprise and delight the guests.

A special feature will be the inclusion of products from small businesses and independent creators. This will make the swag bags feel personal and support local businesses.

Overall, the gift lounge for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards is expected to be a big hit.

Thanks to Tabatha Starcher and her team’s careful selection, the swag bags will be full of exciting and unexpected treasures.

This year’s event will not only celebrate daytime television but also show off the creativity and variety of the items in the gift lounge.