Social Media: An unfiltered conversation

Author Latasha Blackmond, the brilliant mind behind “Be You, No Filter: How to Love Yourself and Stay #SocialMediaStrong,” will be joining us to shed light on essential insights for young girls navigating the complex world of social media today.

With her expertise, she’ll discuss invaluable strategies for both adolescents and parents in maintaining a healthy online presence while fostering open and meaningful dialogues.

Latasha will emphasize the importance of monitoring and guiding our daughters through the various platforms, ensuring they grow into confident, informed, and resilient individuals in the digital age.

Her wisdom promises to be a beacon of guidance in the ever-evolving landscape of social media.