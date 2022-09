All Indiana

Social media ministry empowers women, men to love themselves

Empowering women and men to love themselves and to love and support one another. That’s the goal of the social media ministry and network, Black Women Empowered.

Founder, visionary Hoosier Dr. Jacqueline King started Black Women Empowered more than ten years ago after watching Black Girls Rock on BET. 3 million followers later, it’s safe to say its taken off.

King joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to share more about the growth and purpose of her Facebook Group.

