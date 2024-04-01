Solar Eclipse chips available for 4mins; Purdue men headed to the National Championship

Purdue University’s basketball team has secured its spot in the Final Four, marking a momentous achievement for the team and its fans.

As they prepare for this exciting stage of the tournament, supporters are eagerly rallying behind them.

In other news, SUNCHIPS has announced a unique offering to commemorate the upcoming solar eclipse.

For a brief window of time lasting 4 minutes and 27 seconds, the snack company will unveil its “Solar Eclipse Limited-Edition Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda” flavor.

This special edition flavor promises to tantalize taste buds with a combination of tropical sweetness and spicy cheese, evoking the heat of the sun and the allure of the moon.

However, these exclusive bags of chips will only be available during the duration of the eclipse, scheduled for April 8th.

For those intrigued by this celestial-inspired snack, more information is available at SUNCHIPS’ Solar Eclipse website, where fans can learn more about this limited-time offering.