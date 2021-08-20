All Indiana

Songs from ‘Hamlet’ musical to premiere at Indiana Historical Society

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shakespeare fans in central Indiana will get the chance to get a live taste of a new musical before anyone else sees it.

The producers of “Hamlet: A Pop Musical” will host a concert at the Indiana Historical Society on Friday night, premiering songs from the show inside the Frank and Katrina Basile Theatre.

Discovering Broadway Inc. — a nonprofit that gives people in Indiana the opportunity to experience the process of putting together a Broadway show — is giving attendees a two-hour preview with all the songs that will be a part of the show.

Guests will also get to meet and greet the actors. Eight of the actors are from Indiana.

Randall Newsome caught up with Discovering Broadway founder and Carmel native Joel Kirk about what the audience can expect from the performance and the work the organization is doing for aspiring artists.

Tickets are available online.

Concert Schedule: