Southeast Community Center hosts free drive-thru food pantry

by: Randall Newsome
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of families got a free meal thanks to the Southeast Community Center in Fountain Square.

The center hosted a food drive Wednesday afternoon where staff says volunteers donated food and their time to make the drive possible just before Christmas.

“So we’ve always known how important the work we do as a community center is, and that’s really been highlighted by the pandemic,” said Keelee Slack, who’s in charge of marketing and development for SECS. “There’s just so much opportunity to help with our neighbors and this has been a really nice way to do it.”

Volunteers are planning on doing another free food pantry for people in the Fountain Square community on December 30th. Slack wants to make sure that more volunteers and people in need know that they are welcome to join the next event.

“If you’re able to help, please do,” Slack said. “If you need help, please come to us and we’ll be here for you.”

The southeast community center also holds regular food distributions on Mondays.

