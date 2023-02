All Indiana

Special Performance: “Youth Poet Laureate”

The 2022 National Youth Poet Laureate, Alyssa Gaines, joined Wednesday’s “All Indiana” to share her love of poetry. She even read a special piece she wrote herself!

You’re in for a special surprise. Gaines is performing from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

You can visit the Children’s Museum website for tickets.