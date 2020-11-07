Spirit & Place Festival kicks off 25th anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Spirit & Place Festival kicked off its 25th annual event on Thursday.

The ten day festival is Indianapolis’ largest collaborative festival that uses arts, religion and humanities in a way to shape the community.

This year, the festival’s theme is origins and will have both virtual and outdoor events. Erin Kelley, the program director, said the theme will help strengthen the community.

“We really want to give the community an opportunity to look at its roots and look at it’s origins to understand where we’ve been and reflect what that means on us today and how we can use that knowledge to build better futures,” said Kelley.

The festival uses arts, religion and humanities as a tool for shaping individual and community life.

This year, the festival has expanded to eleven days of events, designed with community partners, individuals and communities to bring origins to Indianapolis.