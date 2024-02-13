St. Elmo Steak House and Lids serving All-Star exclusive

As the Circle City prepares for an exciting week of events, a collaboration between two local businesses, Lids, and St. Elmo Steak House, has surprises in store for everyone! The partnership has resulted in the creation of an exclusive NBA All-Star Game Collection.

This special collection comprises a range of headwear and apparel, including snapback hats, fitted hats, coach’s jackets, bomber jackets, shorts, jerseys, and hoodies.

These items will be exclusively available at the Homegrown Basketball pop-up, powered by Lids, located at 50 S. Meridian St. This collaboration shows the importance of community and celebration surrounding the upcoming NBA All-Star festivities.