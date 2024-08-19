St. Elmo Steak House shares Devour Indy Menu highlights

Richard Edwards, the General Manager of St. Elmo Steak House, joined us on All Indiana to talk about this year’s exciting menu for Devour Indy.

As one of Indianapolis’ most popular dining events, Devour Indy offers a chance to enjoy special menus from the city’s best restaurants at a great price.

Richard gave us a sneak peek into what St. Elmo Steak House has planned for the event.

Known for its famous shrimp cocktail and steaks, St. Elmo’s menu will feature some of their classic dishes along with new items that are sure to delight diners.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of St. Elmo or looking to try something new, this is a perfect opportunity to experience what makes this steakhouse a local favorite.

Don’t miss out on the chance to enjoy these delicious offerings during Devour Indy!