Stanley cups cause Target frenzy and Taco Bell partners with Kraft Heinz

Stanley cups cause Target frenzy and Taco Bell partners with Kraft Heinz

Taco Bell is bringing the fiesta to your kitchen with an innovative partnership with Kraft Heinz, venturing into the make-at-home meal kit market.

Say goodbye to late-night drive-thru cravings, as the fast-food giant introduces cooking kits for their popular Crunchwraps and Quesadillas.

Available at Walmart locations nationwide and online, each Cravings Kit includes all the essentials to whip up four servings, encompassing tortillas, tostada shells, sauces, and seasonings.

Home cooks can customize their creations by adding their preferred protein, succulent chicken or flavorful ground beef.

This move by Taco Bell responds to a trend where fans have been replicating their favorite menu items at home, sharing their delicious creations on social media.

Meanwhile, in a different realm, Target sparks chaos reminiscent of Black Friday with their sold-out Stanley Collection for Valentine’s Day, leaving eager shoppers scrambling for limited-edition tumblers in Target red and “cosmo pink,” already hitting resale sites at exorbitant prices.

IS THIS ANYTHING…>