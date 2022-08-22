All Indiana

Star Jones takes over as ‘Divorce Court’ judge

Former New York City prosecutor, journalist and television personality Star Jones is back behind the bench as she takes over as “Divorce Court” judge.

The show kicked off its 23rd season on Monday, and it airs on MyINDY-TV 23 weekdays at 10:30 a.m.

“As a fan of television’s longest-running court show, I was honored to be considered to take over the ‘Divorce Court’ TV bench, following in the footsteps of three incredible women, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Lynn Toler, and Judge Faith Jenkins,” said the original “The View” co-host in a press release. “I will offer the parties before ‘Divorce Court,’ as well as viewers, a no-nonsense approach to the law and a decision driven by my proven legal expertise, compassion and empathy, personal experiences and hard-earned common sense.”

Watch the video above to hear from her about the show’s premiere.