State Fair welcomes new ‘Kiddie Land’ ride and lumberjack show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair debut welcomed a brand new ride for kids along with a new crew to wow visitors with their lumberjack skills.

Lee LeCaptain, the owner of Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, which has peformed all over the country and in five different continents, talked about what it was like entertaining fair fans for the very first time.

He gave All Indiana’s Randall Newsome a taste of what the fans get every show.

Meanwhile in “Kiddie Land,” North American Entertainment brought a new ride called “Crazy Cabs.” Randall and Corporate Marketing Director, Lynda Franc, took it for a spin.

