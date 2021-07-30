All Indiana

State Fair welcomes new ‘Kiddie Land’ ride and lumberjack show

by: Randall Newsome
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair debut welcomed a brand new ride for kids along with a new crew to wow visitors with their lumberjack skills.

Lee LeCaptain, the owner of Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, which has peformed all over the country and in five different continents, talked about what it was like entertaining fair fans for the very first time.

He gave All Indiana’s Randall Newsome a taste of what the fans get every show.

Meanwhile in “Kiddie Land,” North American Entertainment brought a new ride called “Crazy Cabs.” Randall and Corporate Marketing Director, Lynda Franc, took it for a spin.

Watch the interviews for more.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

2 weak tornadoes damaged roof, trees, cemetery in Shelby County

Local /

At least 22 people taken to hospital after Boston transit trains collide

National /

Hoosiers enjoy opening day of the 2021 Indiana State Fair

Local /

Outside consultant joins Westfield City Hall computer feud

I-Team 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image