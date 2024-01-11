Staying ‘dry’ and well in January: Taking a break from alcohol

Stephanie Marcello, a psychologist at Rutgers University, joined us to discuss the growing trend of Dry January, urging people to reconsider and recalibrate their alcohol intake after a season filled with holiday parties and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

As the concept has gained popularity in recent years, Marcello suggests that those grappling with health issues, financial concerns, or individuals who perceive alcohol as a coping mechanism should consider participating in Dry January.

This month-long initiative encourages a break from alcohol consumption, providing an opportunity for self-reflection and a chance to develop healthier habits.

Marcello’s insights emphasize that Dry January can be particularly beneficial for those looking to reassess their relationship with alcohol and make positive changes for their well-being.