Staying glowy and hydrated with’Kiss of Silk’ natural skincare products

In an interview with, Kristen Johnson, the mastermind behind the popular skincare line “Kiss of Silk,” sat down with our hosts today to shed light on her passion for crafting handcrafted skincare products and her mission to heal and nourish others’ skin. With genuine warmth and enthusiasm, Kristen shared the story of how her journey into the world of skincare began and the inspiration behind her brand.

As a young woman, Kristen struggled with various skin issues, which led her to a quest to find natural and effective solutions. Fueled by her love for botanicals and a desire to create products free from harmful chemicals, she delved into the world of skincare formulation. After years of meticulous research and experimentation, “Kiss of Silk” was born – a line of luxurious, all-natural skincare products that cater to a diverse range of skin types and concerns.

(WISH Photos)

One of the most captivating aspects of Kristen’s brand is her commitment to handcrafting each product with love and care. She emphasized the significance of this personal touch, ensuring that every ingredient is carefully sourced and blended to perfection. From the rich, velvety texture of her signature face creams to the gentle exfoliating properties of her scrubs, each item in the “Kiss of Silk” line bears the imprint of Kristen’s unwavering dedication to quality.

Beyond the pursuit of creating exceptional skincare, Kristen’s deeper mission lies in healing others’ skin and transforming their self-confidence. Through her products, she aims not only to address surface-level concerns but also to promote a sense of self-love and acceptance. Kristen’s heartfelt belief is that nurturing one’s skin is an act of self-care that can foster a profound connection between the individual and their own well-being.

Throughout the interview, Kristen’s passion for her craft and her genuine desire to uplift and inspire others shone brightly. Her story serves as a reminder that behind every successful brand, there is often a remarkable individual with a vision and purpose that extends far beyond beauty and aesthetics. As “Kiss of Silk” continues to flourish and touch the lives of many, Kristen Johnson’s dedication to healing others’ skin and uplifting their spirits remains at the core of her mission.