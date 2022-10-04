All Indiana

Stella Parton talks new movie ‘Nothing is Impossible,’ Loretta Lynn passing

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Entertainer Stella Parton definitely not born with a silver spoon!

She’s the sixth of 12 children raised in a dirt poor family in Sevierville, Tennessee.

When she was seven, she sang on TV and radio shows in Knoxville with her older sister Dolly.

All these years later, she’s released 40-albums, 3-cookbooks, a memoir and now she’s starring in a new streaming film.

Singer, Songwriter, producer, author and actress Stella Parton joined us live on “All Indiana” Tuesday with to discuss her latest film, new album and more.

 “Nothing Is Impossible” begins streaming Thursday on Pure Flix. Her albums can be downloaded from most music sites.

