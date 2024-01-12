Storytelling Arts of Indiana presents ‘All Kinds of Love’ by Carol Moore and M.J. Kang

Join Storytelling Arts of Indiana in celebrating the start of the New Year with a performance by national storytellers Carol Moore and M.J. Kang.

Titled “All Kinds of Love,” the event promises an exploration of love in its various forms, going beyond the realms of romantic affection.

Scheduled for Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the performance offers both in-person attendance at the Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center (450 W Ohio Street, Indianapolis) and an online experience via Zoom.

Tickets are currently available for purchase at $20 for general admission, either for the live event or live stream.

For those opting for the live stream, a household pass is priced at $35, providing an opportunity to enjoy heartfelt stories from the comfort of home.

Don’t miss this chance to delve into the rich tapestry of emotions and connections explored by Moore and Kang.

Secure your tickets now at Storytellingarts.org.