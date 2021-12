All Indiana

Straight No Chaser brings tour back to Indiana

They started right here in Indiana, and now they’re well-known all over the country.

The acapella group, Straight No Chaser, is on tour, and they’re about to make some stops back here in central Indiana.

Today, WISH-TV’S Amber Hankins caught up with two of the group’s members, Jerome Collins and Jasper Smith.

You can catch their show in Bloomington on December 17. Then they have 4 shows here in Indy, including some afternoon shows, on the 18th and 19th.

