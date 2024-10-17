Indianapolis flexologist highlights stretching’s role in injury prevention

Fall is here, and with it comes marathon season, including events like the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon. Whether you’re gearing up for a race or just aiming to stay active, stretching is essential for maintaining flexibility and preventing injury. To discuss the benefits of stretching, Rod Julian, owner of StretchLab locations in North Indianapolis and Downtown, and flexologist Jordan Crosby shared their insights.

Julian emphasized that many people overlook the importance of stretching. “If you want to maximize the effort you’re going to put into a workout, it’s important to get your body moving a little bit beforehand. Stretching also helps with faster recovery,” he said. Stretching before and after physical activity ensures that muscles stay flexible, strong, and healthy, reducing the risk of injuries.

StretchLab offers personalized stretching services with certified flexologists like Jordan, who are trained through a rigorous certification process. “All of us come in with backgrounds in personal training, yoga, or exercise science,” said Crosby. “We go through 100 to 120 hours of training to ensure we can stretch people in the proper way and guide them through techniques they might not be able to do themselves.”

StretchLab focuses on individualized care, taking into account each person’s lifestyle, physical activity, and specific needs. Whether you are dealing with an old sports injury or general stiffness from a sedentary job, the flexologists at StretchLab can tailor a program to help improve mobility and alleviate discomfort.

Crosby demonstrated a simple stretch that can be done right after waking up: “Start with your feet shoulder-width apart, keep your body aligned, and perform a basic toe touch. Hold the stretch for about 7 to 10 seconds. Follow it up with some gentle spinal rotations to loosen up your back,” he said. For those with busy lifestyles, Crosby recommends incorporating small stretches throughout the day, especially for people who spend long hours sitting at a desk.

Julian added that their services at StretchLab can provide benefits that go beyond what someone might achieve on their own. “We guide people through stretches that push them further than they would go themselves, safely and effectively,” he explained.

StretchLab locations are available throughout Indiana, including Julian’s studios in North Indianapolis and Downtown. New clients can take advantage of a special offer: 40% off their first stretch session. For more details, visit StretchLab’s website or stop by one of their studios. Julian and Crosby encourage everyone to make stretching a part of their regular wellness routine, especially as the colder months set in.