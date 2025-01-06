Tasty Takeout: Local restaurant Subito to be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, Chuck Brezina, owner of Subito, visited the “All Indiana” studio with some exciting news: Subito will be featured on an episode of “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives!”

The episode will air on The Food Network on Jan. 17.

The experience was both thrilling and nerve-wracking for Brezina, as he watched Guy Fieri, the show’s host, taste the dishes from Subito’s menu.

“We thought he would like it, and we really do think he did like it,” Brezina said.

Subito is known for its dedication to fresh, high-quality ingredients, with everything from soups to sandwiches made in-house.

Brezina brought in an array of soups for Hosts Cody Adams and Felicia Michelle to try: a lentil pancetta soup, buffalo chicken soup, a beef barley soup, a country vegetable soup and a standout Senegalese beef and peanut stew.

For Brezina, this feature is a big step forward for Sabido and a boost for Indianapolis’ food scene.

Tune in on Jan. 17 to catch Sabido’s appearance on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.” It’s a must-watch for anyone who loves delicious food and local gems!