Tasty Takeout: Subito Soups at The AMP

Executive Chef and owner Chuck Brezina of Subito Soups shared insights into the flavors and passion fueling his restaurant, which has become a local favorite. Known for its freshly baked bread and locally sourced ingredients, Brezina’s establishment recently expanded to The AMP, where it has been serving customers for 7 weeks. According to Brezina, the move has allowed him to reconnect with loyal customers and welcome new faces.

“The AMP has been great for us,” Brezina said. “People have been really welcoming, and we’re seeing customers who used to work downtown or on the west side bringing in friends. It’s been a fantastic experience.”

One of the standout features of Brezina ’s approach is his commitment to quality, which begins with baking bread fresh every morning. “I couldn’t find the bread I wanted when I moved here, so I learned how to bake it myself,” he shared. “The right bread can make the difference between a good sandwich and a great one.”

Brezina’s restaurant uses fresh ingredients from local vendors, including meats from Goose the Market, which he incorporates into fan-favorite items like the Cold Italian sandwich. This popular sandwich features a basil pesto mayo, a selection of meats from Smoking Goose, and is served on Brezina’s fresh ciabatta bread, a mild sourdough.

In addition to sandwiches, Brezina offers a rotating selection of soups, with daily options like beef veggie barley, chicken curry, and country vegetable. Customers can also enjoy freshly baked chocolate chip cookies and a cookie of the day, such as snickerdoodle.

For those looking to visit, Brezina’s spot at The AMP is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., providing hearty, freshly made meals for Indy locals and visitors alike.