Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Show opens spring showcase

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH)– The Suburban Indy and Outdoor Living Show kicked off Thursday at the Grand Park Events Center.

After being approved once again by the Hamilton County Health Department, the showcase for local businesses that specialize in home improvement will have its second major event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The first show was in October 2020 and according to show staff, there was positive feedback from visitors and health officials alike.

News 8’s Randall Newsome spoke with show owner Donell Heberer Walton. Watch the interview for more.

Show highlights include:

Multiple indoor and outdoor living displays

Spring marketplace showcasing local artists and crafters offering unique gifts

Plant market offering live flowers, plants, garden tools and décor, fairy gardens and more

Daily giveaways, featuring a Big Green Egg grill, Cutco garden tools, a Roomba and more

Socially distanced inflatable activities for the kids

Tickets cost $5 and admission is free for kids 12 and under. The show continues through Saturday. You must purchase tickets online.

The Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Shows are central Indiana’s only local, female-owned consumer show series.