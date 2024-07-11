Search
Sun King Brewery 15th Anniversary Party

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Come celebrate 15 years of brewing excellence at Sun King Brewery!

Dave Colt, the Co-Founder and Head Brewer of Sun King Brewing, shared more information about the big day.

Join the celebration for a day filled with live music, delicious food trucks, and plenty of Sun King’s signature award-winning Fresh•Local•Beer. This in-person event is a great opportunity to meet fellow beer enthusiasts and enjoy a fun-filled day at the downtown Indy brewery. Don’t miss out on this milestone celebration! There will be a special tapping of the 15th Anniversary Bell’s Brewery Collaboration, Palomaloma IPA, Sun King King’s Reserve beers, and more.

Other Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, July 13th, 2024
  • Location: Sun King Indy, 135 N. College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
  • Show Info: Doors open at 5 PM | Show from 5 PM – 10 PM | Must be 21+ to attend
  • Live Music by: Pushing Daisy’s Band & DJ Mr. Kinetik
  • Local Food Trucks: Hert’s BBQ & Team Indiana featuring Ghost Mobile Kitchen, Bull Grill, Wing Ding
  • Local Vendors: Vivus Supply Co.
  • Sponsored by: Downtown Indy Inc.

Please note:

  • No coolers
  • No outside food or drink
  • Folding chairs permitted
  • No pets allowed

Tickets:

  • General Admission Only
  • Advance: $10
  • Day of Show: $15
  • Tickets are non-refundable

Come join the fun and raise a glass to 15 amazing years at Sun King Brewery!

