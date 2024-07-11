Sun King Brewery 15th Anniversary Party

Come celebrate 15 years of brewing excellence at Sun King Brewery!

Dave Colt, the Co-Founder and Head Brewer of Sun King Brewing, shared more information about the big day.

Join the celebration for a day filled with live music, delicious food trucks, and plenty of Sun King’s signature award-winning Fresh•Local•Beer. This in-person event is a great opportunity to meet fellow beer enthusiasts and enjoy a fun-filled day at the downtown Indy brewery. Don’t miss out on this milestone celebration! There will be a special tapping of the 15th Anniversary Bell’s Brewery Collaboration, Palomaloma IPA, Sun King King’s Reserve beers, and more.

Other Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 13th, 2024

Saturday, July 13th, 2024 Location: Sun King Indy, 135 N. College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Sun King Indy, 135 N. College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Show Info: Doors open at 5 PM | Show from 5 PM – 10 PM | Must be 21+ to attend

Doors open at 5 PM | Show from 5 PM – 10 PM | Must be 21+ to attend Live Music by: Pushing Daisy’s Band & DJ Mr. Kinetik

Pushing Daisy’s Band & DJ Mr. Kinetik Local Food Trucks: Hert’s BBQ & Team Indiana featuring Ghost Mobile Kitchen, Bull Grill, Wing Ding

Hert’s BBQ & Team Indiana featuring Ghost Mobile Kitchen, Bull Grill, Wing Ding Local Vendors: Vivus Supply Co.

Vivus Supply Co. Sponsored by: Downtown Indy Inc.

Please note:

No coolers

No outside food or drink

Folding chairs permitted

No pets allowed

Tickets:

General Admission Only

Advance: $10

Day of Show: $15

Tickets are non-refundable

Come join the fun and raise a glass to 15 amazing years at Sun King Brewery!