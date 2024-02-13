Super Bowl 58 set rating record; Jon Stewart returns to ‘The Daily Show’

Super Bowl 58 made history by setting a massive ratings record, with CBS reporting an average of 123.4 million viewers for the showdown in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

This marked TV’s largest audience since the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to a thrilling victory in overtime, with the game airing on CBS and Paramount Plus streaming platform, as well as being simulcast in Spanish on Univision and on Nickelodeon for kids.

The NFL’s tapping into additional viewership markets was aided by pop superstar Taylor Swift, whose relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sparked heightened interest in the team.

Meanwhile, on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart made a triumphant return after eight years, receiving an extended standing ovation from the studio audience. Stewart discussed the Super Bowl and set the stage for the next nine months leading up to the election, as he is scheduled to host one day a week and produce the show, with Jordan Klepper hosting the rest of the week.

