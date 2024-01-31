Super Bowl commercials to look out for

In a comprehensive analysis of this year’s “big game,” USA Today National Sports Columnist Nancy Armour collaborated with Cody to break down every aspect of the event.

From dissecting the much-anticipated commercials to delving into the involvement of celebrities, Nancy provides insights into the game itself and post-season agendas.

With her expert commentary, Nancy Armour ensures a thorough exploration of the various elements that make the ‘big game’ a cultural phenomenon, offering a well-rounded perspective on the spectacle that extends beyond the field.