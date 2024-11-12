Doctors warn against stacking supplements, emphasize personalized health needs

In recent years, supplement and vitamin sales have surged, with products claiming to preserve youthfulness, promote hair growth, and boost longevity gaining popularity. Health experts, however, are urging consumers to approach these products with caution. Doctors warn against the “stacking” trend—taking multiple supplements at once—and advise individuals to consider whether each supplement aligns with their specific health needs.

“People get really excited about the claims on these supplements, and they just start taking them one on top of the other,” said Hillary Brueck, health correspondent for Business Insider. “Doctors are saying, ‘If you want to try something, figure out if it’s the right thing for you at this moment in your life.’”

Many of the newer supplements focus on enhancing cellular health, using ingredients like NAD boosters, AKG, and CoQ10. While supplements are widely marketed, they should complement, rather than replace, a balanced diet and active lifestyle. “It’s not necessarily a bad thing,” Brueck explained, “but supplements are meant to supplement other things you’re doing in your life, like diet and exercise.”

Experts caution that overuse of supplements can have unintended health impacts, including the risk of overdosing or interacting with medications. Kidney strain is one such concern, especially when supplements are taken excessively. “Some doctors have noted suboptimal kidney function in patients overloading their kidneys with supplements,” Brueck added. Additionally, certain supplements can interfere with prescribed medications, such as blood thinners.

Doctors now frequently recommend blood tests to determine if individuals are deficient in specific vitamins before suggesting supplements. This approach ensures that each supplement is tailored to the individual rather than relying on a “one-size-fits-all” mentality. “Different people might need different things,” Brueck noted. “Some doctors are using blood tests to assess whether you need a supplement.”

Consumers are encouraged to be skeptical of celebrity endorsements, which often lack scientific backing. Instead, experts recommend looking for well-controlled studies that support the product’s efficacy. As Brueck highlighted, “A celebrity endorsement or influencer promoting a product is the lowest level of evidence.”

While supplements can be beneficial, health professionals emphasize consulting with a primary care provider before starting any new regimen.

To read Brueck’s article, visit BusinessInsider.com.