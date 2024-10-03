Support hunger relief at Barrelworks whiskey and tequila tasting

Barrelworks is hosting a whiskey and tequila tasting event this Saturday at Bottleworks District to raise money for Second Helpings. Ryan Hicky from Bottleworks and Emily Martin from Second Helpings joined to share details about the event and its purpose. “We’re always trying to come up with new ideas to bring people down to the Bottleworks District, and even better if we can raise money for a charity we love,” said Hicky.

Second Helpings focuses on fighting hunger by rescuing food from grocery stores and restaurants, preparing around 5,000 meals a day, and distributing them to community partners across Central Indiana. Martin highlighted the impact of donations and events like this, which not only support hunger relief but also fund their culinary job training program. “Any ticket purchase or donation goes a long way,” she said.

Attendees of the tasting event will have access to more than 50 whiskey and tequila brands, including local and global labels. Heaven Hill is a key partner in the event, offering popular products such as Elijah Craig and Larceny. General admission tickets are available, and VIP tickets offer early entry, special tastings, and gift bags.

The event features live music, starting at 2 p.m. and running until 6 p.m., with VIP guests gaining entry at 1 p.m. “We have over 50 products that you can sample that day,” Hicky added.

The event will take place at Bottleworks District, with tickets starting at $60. All proceeds will support Second Helpings and their mission to fight hunger in Central Indiana. For more information, visit secondhelpings.org/event/barrelworks.