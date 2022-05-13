All Indiana

‘Swan Lake’ ballet performance comes to Zionsville this month

One of the most popular ballets of all time is coming to Zionsville at the end of May.

“Swan Lake” will be staged by the Ballet Theatre of Carmel Academy.

The cast includes six high school seniors from area schools, as well as up-and-coming dancers.

A few of the people involved with this production joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect from this show.

The performances are happening Saturday, May 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Star Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville.

To purchase tickets to this event, click here.