Swedish Death Cleaning system helps people declutter before passing

Many people have been faced with the question of if their loved one be OK with survivors selling or donating something of theirs after they’re gone

To alleviate that concern, a rather interesting tradition is beginning to take shape among families around the world, it’s called Swedish Death Cleaning.

While the name sounds grim, it’s actually a very sensible practice. You declutter before you die so relatives don’t get stuck trying to decide what to do with the things you’ve collected throughout your life.

Paul Ellsworth, owner of Caring Transitions of Indianapolis, joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to breakdown the process of this interesting practice.

