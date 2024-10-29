Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Indy sparks city-wide celebration of local arts

In anticipation of Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour stop in Indianapolis from November 1-3, the Indy Arts Council has unveiled “Swift City,” a city-wide celebration featuring over 100 live pop-up performances and interactive art-making stations across 13 locations in downtown Indianapolis. This initiative, in collaboration with Visit Indy, Downtown Indy, and the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium, aims to engage an expected crowd of 200,000 visitors with local art and music throughout the weekend.

Indy Arts Council has partnered with Musical Family Tree, INSPIRE Music Collective, and ArtMix to bring these events to life. Musical Family Tree and INSPIRE Music Collective will coordinate performances from a range of local musicians and spoken word artists, while ArtMix will oversee themed art-making activities at the Indianapolis Artsgarden.

“As Indianapolis plays host to upwards of 200,000 visitors for these monumental concert dates as part of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, we are thrilled to highlight the breadth of local talent our city has to offer,” said Kavita Mahoney, Vice President at Indy Arts Council. “This is a unique opportunity to spotlight our artists and performers throughout our public spaces, benefiting both our arts community and the city as a whole.”

Swift City Sessions: Pop-up Performances

Taking place across 13 outdoor locations, the pop-up performances will run from 2-6 p.m. on November 1 and from noon to 6 p.m. on November 2 and 3. Curated by Kati Taylor of Musical Family Tree and Richard “Sleepy” Floyd of INSPIRE Music Collective, these performances will feature live acoustic sets, instrumental groups, and poetry. Some notable locations include Monument Circle, Lugar Plaza, and the Indianapolis Artsgarden, which will offer indoor events. The events are scheduled to proceed regardless of weather conditions.

Jeb Banner, Founder of Musical Family Tree, emphasized the impact of Taylor Swift’s global tour, stating, “Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has connected people across the globe for nearly two years, and we’re excited to see the impact in Indianapolis and underscore the celebration of music and art.”

Swift City Sessions: Make & Take Art Stations

ArtMix will lead make-and-take art stations at the Indianapolis Artsgarden, featuring themed art projects including sunglasses, flower crowns, guitar picks, and friendship bracelets. The activities, open from 2-6 p.m. on November 1 and 1-6 p.m. on November 2 and 3, will provide Swift fans with a creative outlet to customize their concert attire.

“ArtMix is excited to bring make and take art sessions to Swifties of all ages,” said Britt Sutton, CEO of ArtMix. “Teaching artists will provide six accessible, Eras-themed art activities throughout the weekend, and we are grateful to the Indy Arts Council for including us in this project.”

A Showcase for Local Artists and Indianapolis

With the city expecting an influx of fans from across the country, the event offers exposure for Indianapolis artists to a diverse audience. According to Taylor, “We’re thrilled to have partnered with Musical Family Tree and INSPIRE Music Collective, who have strong connections to local musicians. This initiative shines a light on the city’s vibrant arts scene and talented artists.”

The three-day Swift City initiative represents the Arts Council’s continued efforts to integrate art with major events in Indianapolis, building on previous partnerships with Visit Indy around the Indy 500 and NBA All-Star Weekend. All events are free to the public, inviting locals and visitors alike to experience Indianapolis’ rich music and arts community.