Symphony on the Prairie 2022 is currently underway

The 2022 season of Kroger Symphony on the Prairie is currently underway.
This 40-year tradition continues all summer long, through September 24.
It’s musical entertainment from classical symphony to the classics of rock and roll.
Alfred Savia, conductor, and Doug Labrecque, vocalist, joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to share what these performances have in store and to give us a preview of the show.
2022 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie schedule
JUNE
June 24-25: Classical Favorites with the ISO
The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and Resident Conductor Jacob Joyce take you on a whirlwind trip around the globe with selections from Ravel’s Bolero, Bizet’s Carmen, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Brahms’ Hungarian Dances, and many more.
JULY
July 1-4: Star-Spangled Symphony with the ISO
Your favorite patriotic celebration, complete with fireworks! Featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Conductor Alfred Savia, and vocalist Doug LaBrecque.
July 8: Home Again: A Tribute to Carole King
July 9: Never Die Young: A Tribute to James Taylor
July 15-16: Broadway Under the Stars with the ISO
Join Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly for this exciting performance of all of your Broadway favorites. Featuring music from Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge, Wicked, and more!
July 22-23: John Williams Blockbusters with the ISO
Get ready for a night of Hollywood’s greatest soundtracks with the ISO under the direction of Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, featuring the music of John Williams and more.
July 29: Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience
July 30: ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA
AUGUST
August 5: Melissa Etheridge: One Way Out Tour
August 6: Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John August 12: The Spinners
August 13: Three Dog Night
August 19: One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & the Works
August 20: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute
August 26: The Phil Collins Experience
August 27: Master Blaster: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder
SEPTEMBER
September 2: Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute
September 3: The Springsteen Experience: A Tribute to the Boss
September 4: Here Come the Mummies
