All Indiana

Symphony on the Prairie 2022 is currently underway

The 2022 season of Kroger Symphony on the Prairie is currently underway.

This 40-year tradition continues all summer long, through September 24.

It’s musical entertainment from classical symphony to the classics of rock and roll.

Alfred Savia, conductor, and Doug Labrecque, vocalist, joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to share what these performances have in store and to give us a preview of the show.

2022 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie schedule

JUNE

June 24-25: Classical Favorites with the ISO

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and Resident Conductor Jacob Joyce take you on a whirlwind trip around the globe with selections from Ravel’s Bolero, Bizet’s Carmen, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Brahms’ Hungarian Dances, and many more.

JULY

July 1-4: Star-Spangled Symphony with the ISO

Your favorite patriotic celebration, complete with fireworks! Featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Conductor Alfred Savia, and vocalist Doug LaBrecque.

July 8: Home Again: A Tribute to Carole King

July 9: Never Die Young: A Tribute to James Taylor

July 15-16: Broadway Under the Stars with the ISO

Join Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly for this exciting performance of all of your Broadway favorites. Featuring music from Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge, Wicked, and more!

July 22-23: John Williams Blockbusters with the ISO

Get ready for a night of Hollywood’s greatest soundtracks with the ISO under the direction of Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, featuring the music of John Williams and more.

July 29: Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience

July 30: ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA

AUGUST

August 5: Melissa Etheridge: One Way Out Tour

August 6: Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John August 12: The Spinners

August 13: Three Dog Night

August 19: One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & the Works

August 20: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute

August 26: The Phil Collins Experience

August 27: Master Blaster: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder

SEPTEMBER

September 2: Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute

September 3: The Springsteen Experience: A Tribute to the Boss

September 4: Here Come the Mummies

For more information, click here.