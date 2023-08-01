Taco Bell faces lawsuit for ‘false advertising’ and toddler competes in USA Mullet Championship

In recent news, fast-food giant Taco Bell is facing a lawsuit over allegations of false advertising. A New York man filed a class-action suit in federal court claiming that Taco Bell’s menu items do not live up to their advertisements. He cites an example of a Mexican pizza lacking a similar amount of beef and bean filling as depicted in the ads. The suit seeks to include other disappointed Taco Bell consumers as plaintiffs. As of now, Taco Bell has not responded to the accusations, and the situation is likely to garner attention as the case progresses.

On a lighter note, a heartwarming story emerges from New York, where a two-year-old toddler named Greyson Woods is competing in the USA Mullet Championship with a noble cause in mind. Greyson’s hair, resembling a famous movie character, Joe Dirt, has been turned into a mullet since he was two months old. Now, his impressive mullet is being showcased in the Kids USA Mullet Championship. The competition aims to raise funds for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors. If Greyson wins, $2,500 will be added to his bank account for him to use in the future. Supporters and previous winners are already rallying behind the little contestant, with high hopes that he will become the next champion. The event is currently in the second round of online voting, and a panel of judges will later determine who will be crowned the new champion of the 20-23 USA Mullet Championship.