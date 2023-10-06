Taco Bell revives ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco’ promo, Woman intercepted for giraffe feces import

Taco Bell fans and baseball fans have something to cheer about as the fast-food giant is resurrecting its beloved “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion in collaboration with Major League Baseball.

Starting on October 27th, Taco Bell will eagerly watch for the first player to steal a base during this year’s World Series, crowning them the coveted “Taco Hero.”

This honor not only brings glory but also free tacos to Taco Bell Rewards members across the nation.

Last year’s Taco Hero was none other than Kyle Schwarber, and as the Fall Classic approaches, other fast-food chains may also join in with their World Series promotions.

It’s become a tradition for restaurants in both National League and American League championship cities to offer special deals to passionate baseball fans during this thrilling time of the year.

Moving on to the next trending topic, a passenger at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport found herself in a rather unusual situation when she attempted to import giraffe feces into the United States last Friday.

The woman, returning from Kenya, was singled out for inspection by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s agriculture specialists.

Shockingly, she declared the droppings, which were contained in a box, and even revealed her intention to craft a necklace from them.

While it’s not illegal to bring animal droppings into the country, it does require a veterinary services permit.

Customs officials emphasized the health risks associated with importing fecal matter, as it could potentially lead to disease and serious health issues, raising questions about the curious case of giraffe feces.

In the crazy world we live in…it’s always something. Can you tell us…IS THIS ANYTHING?