Tasha K keeps it real with “Come-tea” Comedy Show at Helium Club

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WISH)— Social media sensation Tasha K, known for her candid and humorous commentary on celebrity gossip, recently made a date with her “Indy Wino’s” for a night to enjoy her stand-up comedy at the Helium Club in Indianapolis. Tasha K, known as the ‘Queen of the Winos’ to her million-plus YouTube subscribers, showcased her unique blend of wit and storytelling during the lively performance.

Dubbed “Come-tea,” a playful nod to spilling gossip in a comedic manner, Tasha K’s act had attendees hollering with laughter as she shared amusing anecdotes about figures ranging from Beyoncé and Shaquille O’Neal to Kylie Jenner and rising basketball star Caitlin Clark. Not one to shy away from local flair, Tasha cheekily referenced Indiana’s laws, jesting about the legality of ‘spiteful gossip’ and ‘talking behind a person’s back.’

Despite recent legal challenges, including a federal court order to pay Cardi B $4 million despite declaring bankruptcy, Tasha K remains undeterred, continuing to entertain and engage her dedicated fanbase. Her next stops include Orlando, Boston, New York, and Miami, with tour dates scheduled through November.