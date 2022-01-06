All Indiana

Taste of Championship offers premium dining experience during College Football Playoff

WISH-TV is proud to be the official local broadcast partner of the 2022 College Football Playoff Indianapolis Host Committee.

One of the marquee events for Championship weekend is the “Taste of the Championship.”

Not only is it a lot of fun, but it also highlights some of the amazing restaurants we have in the city.

Kara and Monique Hawkins, owners of Taste of Innova joined us today to share what you can expect from this year’s event.

The “Taste of Championship” is happening on Sunday, January 9 at 5 p.m.

To purchase tickets visit, etix.com/ticket/p/7867782.