Taste of the Indianapolis Opera to feature performances of opera favorites, four-course dinner, more

Tomorrow is an opportunity to show support for the outstanding central Indiana opera community by enjoying a “Taste of the Indianapolis Opera.”

The event features a four-course dinner and five performers on the menu.

The evening starts Tuesday, February 7 at 5 pm at Union 50 located on East Street.

The tickets are $150 each.

For more information visit, indyopera.org/upcoming-events.html