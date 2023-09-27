Tasty Takeout: Almost Famous

Almost Famous, under the leadership of owner/operator Curtis McGaha and Executive Chef Topher Worden, has introduced a lineup of dishes and cocktails for takeout.

First up, they brought the Pan Con Tomate, a Spanish classic that pairs ripe tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil with crusty bread.

For those seeking a spicy kick, the Alitas de Pollo (chicken wings) marinated in a secret spice blend is an absolute must-try.

To satisfy your sweet cravings, the Churro Waffle combines the best of both worlds!

But the feast doesn’t stop there; Almost Famous offers a bespoke cocktail featuring their homemade apple shrub.

This unique concoction blends the tartness of apple shrub with gin.

Elevate your takeout experience with Almost Famous and savor their exceptional creations today.