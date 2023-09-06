Search
Tasty Takeout: Angelo’s Italian Market

by: Divine Triplett
Prepare your taste buds for a mouthwatering experience on Tasty Takeout as we welcome Chris and Mike Marra from Angelo’s Italian Market. They’re bringing a delectable spread of culinary delights that will tantalize your palate. From their kitchen to your table, expect the finest in Italian cuisine with fresh pasta, rich and savory sauces, perfectly crafted meatballs, and the irresistible aroma of warm focaccia bread. Join us for a gastronomic journey as these talented chefs share their passion for authentic Italian flavors on this episode of Tasty Takeout.

