Tasty Takeout: Apostrophe Foods

Prepare your taste buds for a mouthwatering treat as Patrick Fiedler, the owner of Apostrophe Foods, joins us for today’s Tasty Takeout! Did you know chicken, waffles, and pizza could go in the same sentence? We sure didn’t! Fiedler brings with him a delectable selection of tasty takeout options that are sure to please. The hosts will have the opportunity to indulge in a variety of pizzas, including the classic favorites of pepperoni and cheese, as well as the unique and delicious chicken and waffle pizza. With a fusion of flavors that blend traditional and innovative culinary concepts, this segment promises to be a delightful exploration of the art of pizza-making.

(WISH Photos)

Apostrophe Foods, under the expert guidance of owner Patrick Fiedler, has gained recognition for its commitment to delivering exceptional taste and quality in every bite. Fiedler’s creativity shines through in the imaginative offerings of his pizza menu, including the mouthwatering combination of chicken and waffle pizza. As our hosts embark on this gastronomic adventure, they will have the chance to experience the flavors that Apostrophe Foods brings to the table. Join us as we savor these delectable takeout treats and celebrate the culinary craftsmanship of Patrick Fiedler and his team at Apostrophe Foods.