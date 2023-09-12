Search
Tasty Takeout: Applebee’s

by: Divine Triplett
Posted:

Today, we’re excited to welcome Applebee’s to our show!

Kinsey Redding, the Area Director, will be joining us, and she’s bringing along some mouthwatering menu items and refreshing lemonades that are part of their fantastic partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Get ready to prepare your taste buds as we explore the delicious offerings that not only satisfy your cravings but also contribute to the incredible work of this foundation in the fight against childhood cancer.

It’s a flavorful conversation you won’t want to miss!

