Tasty Takeout: Aspen Creek

Tasty Takeout: Aspen Creek’s Managing Partner, Mike Bennett, is set to offer not only delicious food but also insight into the chain’s commendable veteran meal voucher program and their poignant “Fallen Soldiers Table.” Join the conversation as Bennett discusses how Aspen Creek is dedicated to honoring and supporting veterans, making dining out not just a culinary experience but a meaningful one as well.