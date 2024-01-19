Tasty Takeout: Butler Pizza

Dionne Butler and Averi Hittle, the individuals behind Butler Pizza at The AMP at 16 Tech, joined us to discuss the revival of Butler Pizza within the AMP.

They also shared and enjoyed a few of their signature pies with the hosts.

The duo’s presence in the studio promises insights into the reinvigoration of Butler Pizza and a flavorful experience as they enjoy every slice!

Take a look at the full interview above to see more details and visit the Butler Pizza website for more information!